|
Citation
|
Yuan EJ, Chang CH, Chen HH, Huang SS. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 172: 16-23.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38350225
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The brain of major depressive disorder (MDD) is associated with altered functional connectivity (FC) compared to that of healthy individuals when processing positive and negative visual stimuli. Building upon alterations in brain connectivity, some researchers have employed electroencephalography (EEG) to study FC in MDD, aiming to enhance both diagnosis and treatment; however, the results have been inconsistent and the studies involving FC during emotional recognition are limited. This study aims to 1) investigate the effects of MDD on EEG patterns during visual emotional processing, 2) explore the therapeutic effects of antidepressant treatment on brain FC within the first week, and assess whether these effects can be predictive of treatment outcomes four weeks later, and 3) study baseline FC parameter biomarkers that can be used to predict treatment responsiveness in MDD patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Functional connectivity; Major depressive disorder; Electroencephalography; Emotional recognition; Graph theoretical analysis