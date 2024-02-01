Abstract

BACKGROUND: The brain of major depressive disorder (MDD) is associated with altered functional connectivity (FC) compared to that of healthy individuals when processing positive and negative visual stimuli. Building upon alterations in brain connectivity, some researchers have employed electroencephalography (EEG) to study FC in MDD, aiming to enhance both diagnosis and treatment; however, the results have been inconsistent and the studies involving FC during emotional recognition are limited. This study aims to 1) investigate the effects of MDD on EEG patterns during visual emotional processing, 2) explore the therapeutic effects of antidepressant treatment on brain FC within the first week, and assess whether these effects can be predictive of treatment outcomes four weeks later, and 3) study baseline FC parameter biomarkers that can be used to predict treatment responsiveness in MDD patients.



METHODS: This clinical observational study recruited 38 healthy controls (HC) and 48 MDD patients. Patients underwent an EEG exam while looking at validated images of happy and sad faces at week 0 and 1. MDD patients were categorized into treatment responders and non-responders after 4 weeks of treatment. We conducted the FC analysis (node strength (NS), global efficiency (GE), and cluster coefficient (CC)) on HC and MDD patients using graph theoretical analysis. Multivariable linear regression was used to evaluate the influence of MDD on FC compared to HC, while controlling for confounding variables including age, gender, and academic degrees.



RESULTS: At week 0 and week 1, MDD patients revealed to have significant reductions in FC parameters (NS, GE and CC) compared to HC. When comparing MDD patients at week 1 post-antidepressant treatment and pre-treatment, no significant differences in FC changes were observed. Multivariable regression revealed a significant negative effect on FC of MDD. Compared to the treatment non-responsive group, the responsive group revealed a significantly higher FC in delta band frequency at baseline.



CONCLUSIONS: MDD patient group showed impaired FC during visual emotion-processing and we observed baseline FC parameters to be associated with treatment response at week 4. While signs of FC changes were observed in the brain after a week of treatment, it is possible that one week may still be insufficient to demonstrate significant alterations in the brain. Our results suggest the potential utilization of EEG-based FC as an indicative measure for predicting treatment response and monitoring treatment progress in MDD patients.

