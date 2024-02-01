|
Citation
Bleier A, Seethaler M, Bermpohl F, Majić T, Mick I. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 332-339.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38350310
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic was associated with increased levels of psychological distress in the general population, at the same time providing a perfect breeding ground for conspiracy beliefs. Psychiatric patients are considered as a population with an increased vulnerability for stressful events, and conspiracy beliefs show overlaps with paranoid ideations. The aim of the present study was to investigate if psychiatric patients experienced higher levels of pandemic distress than non-psychiatric patients, if they were more prone to conspiracy beliefs and if pandemic distress as well as other mental health variables were associated with believing in conspiracy theories.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Psychosis; Conspiracy theories; Pandemic distress; Psychiatric patients