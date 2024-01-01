SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee DB, Simmons M, Sokol RL, Crimmins H, Larose J, Zimmerman MA, Carter PM. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 340-345.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2024.01.034

38350311

INTRODUCTION: Household firearm availability is a risk factor for firearm suicide when a household member at-risk for suicide. Firearm ownership for protection and perceptions of community violence may reduce the likelihood of limiting access to firearms as a way to prevent suicide. The association between a firearm suicide risk belief and the intention to reduce firearm access as a means of preventing suicide, with fear of community violence and firearm ownership for protection as moderators, was examined.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: The analytic sample consisted of 388 Missouri firearm owners from a cross-sectional, statewide survey of Missouri adults. Logistic regression models were estimated.

RESULTS: Among Missouri firearm owners, firearm suicide risk belief was positively associated with the intention of reducing firearm access for firearm owners who were not afraid of community violence and owned a firearm for non-protection reasons (e.g., hunting).

DISCUSSION: Findings suggest that firearm suicide prevention efforts must be tailored to address the underlying beliefs about their violence risk among firearm owners who indicate they principally own for protection.


Community violence; Mental health; Firearm safety; Firearm suicide risk; Lethal means safety; Socioecological risk

