Lee DB, Simmons M, Sokol RL, Crimmins H, Larose J, Zimmerman MA, Carter PM. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 340-345.
INTRODUCTION: Household firearm availability is a risk factor for firearm suicide when a household member at-risk for suicide. Firearm ownership for protection and perceptions of community violence may reduce the likelihood of limiting access to firearms as a way to prevent suicide. The association between a firearm suicide risk belief and the intention to reduce firearm access as a means of preventing suicide, with fear of community violence and firearm ownership for protection as moderators, was examined.
Community violence; Mental health; Firearm safety; Firearm suicide risk; Lethal means safety; Socioecological risk