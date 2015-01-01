Abstract

Previous research on post-activation performance enhancement has been applied in several sporting settings, although this is lacking in a boxing setting. This study explored the effectiveness of 2 upper-body conditioning activities in improving punch-specific performance during an amateur boxing-simulated bout. On 3 separate occasions, 10 male senior elite amateur boxers performed the following conditioning activities before a boxing-specific simulation protocol: isometric (ISO) punch, elastic resistance (ER) punch, and a control trial. Boxers performed maximal punches against a vertically mounted force plate, and countermovement jumps (CMJ) at baseline, before round 1, after each round, and 4 minutes after the simulation. Both conditioning activities, but not the control trial, produced small worthwhile increases (effect size ≥ 0.20; equal to or greater than the smallest worthwhile change) in punch force, although worthwhile increases in rate of force development were limited to the cross during the ISO trial. No group-based improvements in CMJ performance were observed. Individual analysis revealed that 6 boxers improved punch-specific performance to the greatest extent in the ISO trial; in contrast, only 1 boxer did so in the ER trial. Three boxers exhibited similar performance increases across trials. In conclusion, both conditioning activities may be applied to an amateur boxer's warm-up to acutely enhance punch-specific performance. The ISO conditioning activity seems most effective; however, the interindividual variability suggests a need for protocols to be individualized to each athlete. The conditioning activities in the present study may be applied to sparring, competitive bouts, or to other combat sports.

