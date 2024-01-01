Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burnout and mistreatment are prevalent among surgical residents with considerable program-level variation. Applicants consider "program reputation," among other factors, when ranking programs. Although highly subjective, the only available measure of program reputation is from a physician survey by Doximity. It is unknown how program reputation is associated with resident well-being and mistreatment.



METHODS: Resident burnout and personal accomplishment were assessed via the 2019 post-American Board of Surgery In-Training Examination survey. Additional outcomes included mistreatment, thoughts of attrition, and suicidality. Residents were stratified into quartiles based on their program's Doximity reputation rank. Multivariable logistic regression models examined the relationship between each outcome with Doximity rank quartile.



RESULTS: 6956 residents (85.6% response rate) completed the survey. Higher-ranked programs had significantly higher burnout rates (top-quartile 41.3% versus bottom-quartile 33.2%; odds ratio [OR] 1.35, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.04-1.76). There was no significant difference in personal accomplishment by program rank (OR 1.26, 95% CI 0.86-1.85). There also was no significant association between program rank and sexual harassment (OR 0.90, 95% CI 0.70-1.17), gender discrimination (OR 1.14, 95% CI 0.86-1.52), racial discrimination (OR 1.18, 95% CI 0.91-1.54), or bullying (OR 1.03, 95% CI 0.76-1.40). Suicidality (P = 0.97) and thoughts of attrition (P = 0.80) were also not associated with program rank.



CONCLUSIONS: Surgical residents at higher-ranked programs report higher rates of burnout but have similar rates of mistreatment and personal accomplishment. Higher-ranked programs should be particularly vigilant to trainee burnout, and all programs should employ targeted interventions to improve resident well-being. This study highlights the need for greater transparency in reporting objective program-level quality measures pertaining to resident well-being.

