Abstract

Slope instability on several sections of the Gerese-Belta route in Southern Ethiopia poses a major risk to infrastructure and safety. This research was aimed at evaluating certain areas of the road susceptible to slope instability. Through intensive fieldwork including geological analysis, surveys, and testing, three crucial slope portions were determined. Both limit equilibrium and finite element calculations demonstrated that these sections are problematic under different circumstances. The slope modification analysis shows that the safety factor increases as bench widths and the number of benches increase. In the slope section D1S3, this factor reached 1.222 when two benches measuring 5 meters in width were used on slide 2D. This initially showed an unstable safety factor of 0.26. Three benches of the same width were used under slide 2D. This resulted in a safety factor of 1.219. At the slope section (D1S2), flattening of the slope angle from initial 45⁰ to 35⁰, 28⁰, 25⁰ and 18⁰ increases the factor of safety of the slope from initial 0.284 to 0.77, 0.89, 1.022, and 1.151 respectively under slide 2D analysis. At the slope section (D2S1), flattening the slope angle from initial 46⁰ to 35⁰, 25⁰, 23⁰, and 20⁰ increases the safety factor from initial 0.412 to 0.684, 0.920, 1.02, and 1.315 respectively. Based on the analysis of the study results, it can be concluded that the identified slope sections are susceptible to failure under actual field scenarios, depending on the conditions under which they are predicted to occur. According to this study, the Benching method is an economical method for mitigating soil slopes, as a result of which it was recommended to be used.

