Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pre-existing mental health diagnoses may contribute to greater emotional symptom burden and prolonged recovery after concussion. HYPOTHESIS: Youth with pre-existing mental health diagnoses will have greater emotional symptom burden, greater risk for delayed return to exercise, and more prolonged recovery from concussion than those without those diagnoses. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective cohort. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: A prospective registry of youth concussion was examined for differences in emotional symptom burden after injury to develop a predictive risk model for prolonged recovery. The impact of individual and total number of pre-existing mental health diagnoses (0, 1, 2, and 3+) was assessed, and multivariable logistic regression was performed to identify factors associated with prolonged recovery.



RESULTS: Among a cohort of 3105 youth with concussion, those with a history of mental health diagnoses, in a dose-response fashion, had greater postinjury emotional symptom burden (7 emotional symptoms vs 4; P < 0.01), visio-vestibular dysfunction (65% abnormal vs 56% abnormal; P < 0.01), later return to symptom-limited exercise (23 vs 21 days; P < 0.01), and overall longer concussion recovery (38 days, interquartile range [IQR] 18, 80) versus 25 days (IQR 13, 54; P < 0.01). Boys with prolonged recovery after concussion had greater emotional symptom burden than girls (5 emotional symptoms vs 3; P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Pre-existing mental health diagnoses are associated with greater postinjury emotional symptom burden and longer concussion recovery in a dose-response fashion. Visiovestibular deficits and delayed return to exercise are also associated with pre-existing mental health diagnoses and prolonged recovery. Boys with prolonged recovery from concussion experience greater emotional symptom burden than girls. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Addressing pre-existing mental health diagnoses is essential to concussion management. Boys with prolonged recovery from concussion may particularly benefit from interventions to address their higher emotional symptom burden. Interventions, including a home visio-vestibular exercise program and symptom-limited exercise, may contribute to improving time to concussion recovery.

Language: en