Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury in sport is an inherent risk to participation, and it can have devastating consequences for the athlete, both mentally and physically. Previous research has found that impairments in wellbeing can increase the risk of injury, and that various forms of mindfulness training and practice can improve wellbeing and mental health in various populations. HYPOTHESIS: Mindfulness would be associated with greater wellbeing and lower risk of injury. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: A total of 21 female Division I athletes underwent a formal 6-week mindfulness training program and were encouraged to continue mindfulness exercises. The athletes completed daily surveys on their smartphones in relation to mood, muscle readiness (soreness), readiness to train, energy level, daily training load, and whether they had participated in mindfulness training that day. Linear mixed effects models were used to evaluate wellbeing variables and mindfulness state, and separate mixed effects logistics regression models were used to evaluate injury incidence and wellness variables.



RESULTS: On days with mindfulness practice, athletes reported higher mood (19.6 [18.8-20.3] vs 19.4 [18.6-20.1, P = 0.03), muscle readiness (18.9 [17.8-20.0] vs 18.6 [17.5-19.6], P = 0.03), readiness to train (78.7 [75.9-81.5] vs 77.4 [74.7-80.2], P < 0.01), and energy level (19.3 [18.6-20.1] vs 18.8 [18.1-19.5, P < 0.01) than on the days when they did not participate in mindfulness training. Mindfulness practice was associated with significantly reduced likelihood of suffering an acute injury the following day (odds ratio, 0.42; 95% CI, 0.42-0.43; P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: On an individual level, participation in mindfulness by female collegiate athletes was associated with a dramatic reduction in injury risk the following day. In addition, mindfulness was associated with significantly improved mood, muscle readiness, readiness to train, and energy level. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: These findings suggest that mindfulness training in athletes may improve wellbeing and reduce the risk of injury among high-level athletes.

