Abstract

Peer victimization during adolescence has a detrimental impact on the mental health of victims throughout their lives. However, it remains unclear whether these effects are gender-specific. The present study conducted a systematic review to examine the effects of peer victimization on depression status, explore potential sources of heterogeneity, and investigate gender differences in these effects. We systematically searched four electronic databases (Web of Science, PubMed, Embase, and CNKI) for relevant articles that published as far as July 2022. We then extracted odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) to assess the association between peer victimization during adolescence and depression, and potential gender differences in the relation. Meta-analysis was performed, using fixed effects models and random effects models, to evaluate the association between each exposure and the outcome. A meta-analysis of 27 studies revealed that peer victimization during adolescence was significantly associated with higher risks of depression (OR = 2.79, 95% CI [2.43, 3.21], p < .001). This finding was consistent across subgroup analyses. In particular, the effect of peer victimization during adolescence on depression was found to be more pronounced in studies conducted in Asia (OR = 3.06, 95% CI [2.38, 3.92], p < .001). Furthermore, five studies focused on gender differences demonstrated that peer victimization has a stronger association with the risk of depression in women (OR = 2.84, 95% CI [2.49, 3.26], p < .001). Peer victimization during adolescence is a significant risk factor for depression, with a greater impact on women and individuals residing in Asia. Further prospective studies are needed to investigate the relationship between peer victimization and depression.

