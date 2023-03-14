|
Citation
Baerecke L, Ornellas A, Wamoyi J, Wambura M, Klapwijk J, Chetty AN, Simpson A, Janowski R, de Graaf K, Stern D, Clements L, Te Winkel E, Christine L, Mbosoli G, Nyalali K, Onduru OG, Booij A, Mjwara SN, Tsoanyane S, Mshana G, Mwakitalu ME, Melendez-Torres GJ, Calderon F, Awah I, Green O, Vallance I, Somefun O, Gardner F, Sherr L, Martin M, Lachman JM, Cluver LD. Trials 2024; 25(1): e119.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38351094
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Evidence-based parenting programmes have strong evidence in preventing and mitigating violence, but in-person programmes are challenging to deliver at scale. ParentApp is an open-source, offline-first app-based adaptation of the Parenting for Lifelong Health for Parents and Teens programme to promote playful and positive parenting, reduce risks for sexual violence victimisation, and prevent violence against adolescents. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of ParentApp compared to an attention-control group.
Language: en
Keywords
Digital; Child abuse; Parenting; Adolescents; Low- and middle-income countries; Violence against children