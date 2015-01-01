Abstract

The paper presents a model-based demand-responsive traffic control system for mixed traffic conditions using sample travel time data. The model incorporates mixed traffic characteristics such as heterogeneity, limited lane discipline of varied vehicle types, and spatio-temporal traffic dynamics across the width of the road. The methodology includes optimization of intersection performance by accommodating the varying traffic demand through signal timing variables. On validation, the model yielded reliable queue estimates within a close proximity of the actual, ranging from 20 to 40 meters. Upon optimization, the proposed model reduced total intersection delay by 15.42% on an average across 14 cycles, for near-saturated traffic conditions. The optimal green splits are found to be responsive to the varying traffic demand. The proposed system is simple and can be easily implemented in the mixed traffic conditions.

