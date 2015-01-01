|
Kumar A, Mudgal A. Transp. Lett. 2024; 16(2): 166-181.
(Copyright © 2024, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Most traffic conflict indicators are defined for car-following scenarios where a follower vehicle interacts with a leader vehicle in one-dimensional space. However, vehicles do interact in a two-dimensional space especially in a heterogeneous traffic environment. Further, designating an interaction as risky depends on the interacting leader-follower (LF) pairs. Conflict indicators namely Time-to-Collision (TTC) and lateral gap which quantifies longitudinal and lateral interactions respectively, were computed from video recordings at four accident black spots on four-lane divided highways. Conflict in two-dimensional space was modelled for various LF-pairs using the Bivariate Extreme Value function of these two conflict indicators. Crash risk was estimated for each LF-pairs separately.
Language: en
extreme value theory; heterogeneous traffic; Non-lane-based traffic; Surrogate safety; traffic conflicts