Ma J, Zheng C, Yu M, Shen J, Zhang H, Wang Y. Transp. Lett. 2024; 16(2): 182-195.

(Copyright © 2024, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2023.2170493

unavailable

As an affordable form of public transit, the metro still faces first- and last-mile problems. Integration of dockless bike sharing (DBS) and the metro offers a reasonable solution to this problem. However, an in-depth exploration of the spatio-temporal characteristics and determinants of DBS-metro integration, especially meteorological indicators, is lacking. The spatiotemporal characteristics of the transfer volume on weekdays and weekends in Beijing were analyzed. Geographically weighted regression was utilized to investigate the effects of the significant determinants on the spatial variation of the transfer volume. The results indicate that the transfer volume is concentrated within the Fifth Ring Road in Beijing. The effects of education services and metro station density were negatively correlated with transfer volume. As expected, population density and enterprises positively affect transfer volume, whereas wind speed and relative humidity have negative effects. These findings provide new insights into the promotion of DBS-metro integration.


determinants; Dockless bike-sharing; geographically weighted regression; meteorological indicator; metro; spatio-temporal characteristics

