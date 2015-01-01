|
Zhao D, Chen H, Jia W. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2024; 180: e103952.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Mini electric vehicles (EVs) have gained popularity due to their subcompact size and affordable price. However, no studies focus on their user satisfaction and how it differs from Non-mini EVs. This study fills this gap to examine the determinants of user satisfaction and vehicle development based on a sample of 707 EV adopters. The results of the proposed structural equation models suggest that performance satisfaction significantly influences overall satisfaction.
