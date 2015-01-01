Abstract

Mini electric vehicles (EVs) have gained popularity due to their subcompact size and affordable price. However, no studies focus on their user satisfaction and how it differs from Non-mini EVs. This study fills this gap to examine the determinants of user satisfaction and vehicle development based on a sample of 707 EV adopters. The results of the proposed structural equation models suggest that performance satisfaction significantly influences overall satisfaction.



RESULTS also highlight the distinct factors that contribute to overall satisfaction between Mini and Non-mini EVs. For Mini EVs, ease of driving plays a crucial role in overall satisfaction, whereas charging satisfaction is key for Non-mini EVs. Additionally, the development of Mini EVs is driven by lifestyle change and cost satisfaction, while the development of Non-Mini EVs is also influenced by repurchase intention. Furthermore, the status symbol impacts lifestyle for Non-mini EV users, but this is not the case for Mini EV users. These findings provide valuable insights for EV technology development, marketing strategies, and policy-making.

