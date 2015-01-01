Abstract

Efficient road maintenance is imperative for infrastructure longevity and safety. Conventional ground vehicle-based methods for detecting pavement distress, however, encounter limitations in practice when dealing with complex road structures. Drones, endowed with greater spatial freedom, can access road segments that are hard-to-reach to ground vehicles, thereby enhancing detection efficiency and expanding detection coverage. By harnessing the complementary strengths of both detection modalities, we propose a scheme that capitalizes on the cooperative coordination of drones and ground vehicles for effective pavement distress detection. Our proposed scheme is evaluated using realistic road networks in practice.



RESULTS reveal that the coordinated detection scheme strikes a favorable balance between fixed device-related expenses and detection efficiency. This scheme offers promising policy implications, streamlining maintenance across diverse road networks and meeting extensive infrastructure needs, offering policymakers an efficient and viable scheme for road infrastructure maintenance.

