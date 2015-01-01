|
Citation
|
Zhao Y, Zhang W, Yang Y, Sun H, Wang L. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2024; 180: e103949.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Efficient road maintenance is imperative for infrastructure longevity and safety. Conventional ground vehicle-based methods for detecting pavement distress, however, encounter limitations in practice when dealing with complex road structures. Drones, endowed with greater spatial freedom, can access road segments that are hard-to-reach to ground vehicles, thereby enhancing detection efficiency and expanding detection coverage. By harnessing the complementary strengths of both detection modalities, we propose a scheme that capitalizes on the cooperative coordination of drones and ground vehicles for effective pavement distress detection. Our proposed scheme is evaluated using realistic road networks in practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Detection routing scheme; Drone–ground vehicle coordination; Pavement distress detection; Practical road network topology