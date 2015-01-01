Abstract

This paper presents an internal model-Kalman filtering-based optimal hybrid feedforward/feedback control strategy for traffic platoon control coordination enabled by SAE Automation Level 2 or Level 3 vehicles, i.e., partially automated vehicles (PAVs). Based on the Helly linear car-following model, a PAV platoon is established. Taking each vehicle's characteristic polynomial as the dominant internal model polynomial, an augmented system state model with filtered inputs is formed, and then both the system states and the external disturbance/internal perturbation from previous vehicle can be estimated by a delicately designed Kalman filter. By using a linear quadratic regulation approach, a distributed hybrid optimal feedforward/feedback controller utilizing the local estimated states is constructed to achieve a practically decoupled platoon regulation around an equilibrium state. String stability of the control system thus obtained is further analyzed. Finally, extensive numerical simulations verified the theoretical analysis in decoupling between successive vehicles, in suppressing the influence of various external disturbances, and in maintaining string stability.

