Abstract

Autonomous driving systems must provide safe, predictable, and consistent behaviors across diverse scenarios to enhance user experience. The geometric driver risk field (GDRF) method is proposed for human-like, interpretable, and fast risk estimations. The method models the driver's subjectively perceived risk with fields formed by sets of geometric shapes. Unlike current safety measures adopted in trajectory planning algorithms, the proposed method aligns with driver risk perception properties. It provides risk estimations based on probable future vehicle states and the risk consequences at different locations. Compared with existing potential field methods for risk estimations, the mathematical form of the method has a high calculation efficiency while keeping the ability to model the details of the risk information. Influences of different obstacle types, multiple regions with different risk levels, and the relative motions between vehicles are modeled in a unified manner. The graph-search and optimization trajectory planning algorithms with a hierarchy framework are also designed to attain desired risk objectives in the planned trajectories. The framework mitigates the possible suboptimality problems in previous hierarchy trajectory planning algorithms. The proposed GDRF method and planning algorithms are examined in driving scenarios with different traffic states and road geometries.



RESULTS showed that the proposed risk estimation method outperforms previous risk-oriented potential field methods by more human-like and safer trajectories with evidence from existing studies and safety measures like time headway (THW), time to collision (TTC), and time to lane crossing (TLC). It also provides more consistent behaviors while maintaining a short computation time. The integration of the proposed risk estimation method and trajectory planning algorithms holds great potential for improving the safety and user experience of autonomous driving systems in real-world scenarios.

Language: en