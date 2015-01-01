Abstract

Drawing on 2022 City Health Examination Project survey data from China with 8,711 valid questionnaires, this study uses the Geodetector model to explore the combined effects of objective commuting characteristics and perceived traffic experience on subjective well-being (SWB) in Hangzhou. The results indicate that commuting time has a nonlinear effect on SWB, whereas perceived traffic experience has a positive association. The q-statistic value of the perceived traffic experience is larger than that of the commuting characteristics, and satisfaction with traffic flow has the greatest impact on an individual's SWB. Surprisingly, objective commuting characteristics and perceived traffic experience provide higher explanatory power when paired with each other. In addition, the results of the heterogeneity analysis reveal that satisfaction with public transport waiting time has a significant impact on the SWB of homeowners and middle-to-low income residents, whereas satisfaction with riding environment has a greater impact on the SWB of nonlocal and middle-to-high income residents.

Language: en