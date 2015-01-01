Abstract

As global aging accelerates, serving an aging society through transport development is essential. However, the impact of transport inclusion on active aging remains unclear, especially regarding travel satisfaction and capabilities. The present work establishes a relationship model between transport inclusion perceived value (TIPV) and active aging (AA) that accounts for travel satisfaction (S) and travel capabilities (C). A theoretical framework is proposed for TIPV and AA by exploring the mediation mechanism and regulatory factors that affect AA. The data of this study are derived from the survey data of 521 people over 60 years old in Xi'an in 2022. The study identifies four TIPV dimensions: perceived functional, service, emotional, and social values, the latter two of which are often overlooked. It reveals the mediating role of travel satisfaction in the TIPV-AA relationship with an effect on health, social participation, and subjective well-being. This sensitivity analysis of transport-inclusive travel capabilities offers a theoretical foundation for understanding the four transport inclusion dimensions and practical guidance for creating inclusive transport environments.

Language: en