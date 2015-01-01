Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Hispanic young adults in the United States have consistently high rates of risky drinking, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), depression, and anxiety. There is a positive association between ACEs and alcohol use among Hispanic populations; it is unknown if mental health symptomatology mediates this relationship. The purpose of this study was to test whether depression and anxiety mediated the relationship between ACEs and risky drinking among Hispanic young adults who engage in risky drinking.



METHODS: Data from 264 Hispanic young adults, ages 19 to 30, were collected via an online questionnaire. Participants were recruited via social media, emails/listservs across colleges, the community, and web-panels. The questionnaire assessed ACEs, risky drinking, depression, and anxiety. We conducted a mediational analysis to test whether depression and anxiety mediated the relationship between ACEs and risky drinking.



RESULTS: Of the sample, 59.8% identified as female and 40.2% as male. The average age was 24.37 (SD = 3.069). Participants (61%) identified as Mexican, Mexican American, or Chicano, and 84.1% identified as second-generation. ACEs were positively associated with risky drinking, depression, and anxiety. Depression mediated the relationship between ACEs and risky drinking.



CONCLUSION AND SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: Depression explained the association between ACEs and risky drinking among Hispanic young adults, adding to our understanding of how mediators can illustrate pathways that lead from ACEs to risky drinking. Practitioners and interventionists should continue supporting Hispanic youth by integrating them into early prevention programs to mitigate the mental health consequences of ACEs that could lead to risky drinking.

Language: en