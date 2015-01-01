Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Recent discussions in human biology have highlighted how local ecological contexts shape the relationship between social stressors and health across populations. Chronic low-grade inflammation has been proposed as a pathway linking social stressors to health, with evidence concentrated in high-income Western contexts. However, it remains unclear whether this is an important pathway in populations where prevalence is lower due to lower adiposity and greater infectious exposures. To investigate this further, we tested associations between multiple types of intimate partner violence (IPV), a highly prevalent stressor and health crisis globally, and C-reactive protein (CRP), a commonly used measure of chronic low-grade inflammation, in Cebu, Philippines. For reference, we compared results for CRP to depression, a well-established and consistently observed health outcome of IPV.



METHODS: Data came from 1601 currently partnered women (ages 35-69 years) as part of the Cebu Longitudinal Health and Nutrition Survey. IPV exposures included physical, emotional, and controlling behavior. Depression scores were measured using a modified version of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression Scale for this population, whereas plasma CRP was measured from overnight-fasted morning blood samples.



RESULTS: All three types of IPV were associated with a higher depression score. However, none of the IPV measures were associated with CRP. In a post hoc interaction test, emotional IPV became positively associated with CRP as waist circumference increased above the mean.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest a complex relationship between social stressors and chronic low-grade inflammation, which is likely dependent on the population-specific context of lifestyle and environmental factors.

