Aronoff JE, Koning SM, Adair LS, Lee NR, Carba DB, Kuzawa CW, McDade TW. Am. J. Hum. Biol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38353326
OBJECTIVES: Recent discussions in human biology have highlighted how local ecological contexts shape the relationship between social stressors and health across populations. Chronic low-grade inflammation has been proposed as a pathway linking social stressors to health, with evidence concentrated in high-income Western contexts. However, it remains unclear whether this is an important pathway in populations where prevalence is lower due to lower adiposity and greater infectious exposures. To investigate this further, we tested associations between multiple types of intimate partner violence (IPV), a highly prevalent stressor and health crisis globally, and C-reactive protein (CRP), a commonly used measure of chronic low-grade inflammation, in Cebu, Philippines. For reference, we compared results for CRP to depression, a well-established and consistently observed health outcome of IPV.
