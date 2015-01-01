SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Titler MG, Medvec BR, Marriott DJ, Khadr L, Friese CR. Am. J. Public Health 2024; 114(S2): 180-188.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Public Health Association)

DOI

10.2105/AJPH.2023.307376

PMID

38354353

Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To examine nurses' well-being and identify individual and workplace factors associated with adverse outcomes.

METHODS. We administered an e-mail survey to registered nurses in Michigan in March 2022. Outcomes included the Oldenburg Burnout Inventory-Exhaustion scale, self-harm thoughts (yes/no), and overall wellness on a 0 to 10 visual analog scale. Covariates included practice environment, psychological safety, workplace abuse, staffing adequacy, stress coping strategies, and demographics. We examined associations between covariates and exhaustion, thoughts of self-harm (both via logistic regression), and overall wellness (via linear regression).

RESULTS. Among surveyed nurses, 93.63% reported significant exhaustion, 9.88% reported self-harm thoughts, and the mean (SD) overall wellness score was 6.2 (2.3). Factors associated with exhaustion included inadequate staffing, lower psychological safety, and younger age. Factors associated with self-harm thoughts included recent workplace physical abuse and younger age. Factors associated with higher wellness scores included employer support, favorable practice environments, higher job satisfaction, and positive coping strategies.

CONCLUSIONS. Negative well-being outcomes were prevalent among registered nurses and were associated with correctable workplace deficits. Nurses' well-being is a national public health problem that warrants comprehensive interventions at individual, workplace, and community levels. (Am J Public Health. 2024;114(S2):S180-S188. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307376).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print