Bourekba I, Halfi I, Ech Cherif Kettani N, Fikri M, Jidane M, Touarsa F. BJR Case Rep. 2024; 10(1): uaad004.

(Copyright © 2024, British Institute of Radiology)

10.1093/bjrcr/uaad004

38352254

PMC10860508

Heroin-induced leukoencephalopathy (HLE) is a rare toxic encephalopathy associated primarily with heroin inhalation, commonly referred to as "chasing the dragon." This study presents a clinical case of a 27-year-old polydrug user diagnosed with HLE during hospitalization for rapidly progressive flaccid tetraplegia and aphasia. The clinical manifestations encompassed cerebellar and bulbar dysfunction, coupled with motor impairment and altered consciousness. Based on the clinical data and MRI results, HLE was identified as the most likely cause. This article aims to provide insights into the clinical and radiological aspects of HLE, emphasizing the diagnostic significance of radiological findings. The gold standard examination for diagnosis is MRI, crucial due to the difficulties in obtaining histological confirmation for this rare condition.


heroin-induced leukoencephalopathy; spongiform encephalopathy; toxic encephalopathy

