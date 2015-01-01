|
Fekih-Romdhane F, Malaeb D, Farah N, Stambouli M, Cheour M, Obeid S, Hallit S. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e121.
38355556
BACKGROUND: Even though not all cyber bullies or victims think of (or consider) suicide, they clearly appear to be at an increased risk. One possible strategy to reduce suicide risk is to decrease cyberbullying occurrence; but this approach has its limitations, as it is certainly an illusion to believe that cyberbullying could be controlled or eliminated in a digitalized world. Another alternative and interesting strategy is to consider mediating factors that may indirectly affect suicidality. To this end, our purpose was to test the hypothesis that positive and negative psychotic experiences (PEs) mediate the relationship from cyberbullying perpetration/victimization to suicidal ideation (SI).
Cyber-victimization; Cyberbullying; Psychosis; Psychotic experiences; Suicidal ideation; Suicide; Young adults