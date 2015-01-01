|
Citation
|
Hoepner JK, Dahl KA, Keegan LC, Proud DN. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38354277
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This investigation sought to examine the perceptions of individuals with mild, moderate, and severe traumatic brain injury (TBIs) toward healthcare providers across rehabilitation contexts (acute, rehabilitation, and chronic).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Healthcare perceptions; Patient-reported experience measures (PREMs); patient-reported experience measures [up to 10]; traumatic brain injury