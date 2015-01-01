Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This investigation sought to examine the perceptions of individuals with mild, moderate, and severe traumatic brain injury (TBIs) toward healthcare providers across rehabilitation contexts (acute, rehabilitation, and chronic).



METHODS: The mCARE-TBI survey was distributed via Qualtrics throughout the US and Canada. Sixty-four survey responses met criteria for analysis. Participants were ≥18 years old, one-year post onset, reported no unrelated neurological deficits prior to the single TBI, and reported no prior diagnosed psychiatric disorders. The mCARE was the primary outcome measure. Comparisons were made between provider ratings on each question.



RESULTS: Significant differences were found between chronic-phase care, compared to acute care and rehabilitation. Group differences were found in transitioning home after discharge and in between each therapy discipline and both nurses and doctors, as well as for really listening and pairwise differences between therapy disciplines and both nurses and doctors. Group effects were found for showing compassion and care and being positive.



CONCLUSIONS: All disciplines need to improve communication, and transition care/discharge planning. Dismissal of ongoing impairments continues to be an area of perceived concern with doctors in particular. Communication training is needed, particularly for nurses and doctors.

Language: en