SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Katz C, Attrash-Najjar A, Maguire-Jack K, Varela N, Priolo-Filho SR, Bérubé A, Chang OD, Collin-Vézina D, Fouche A, Jacobson M, Kaawa-Mafigiri D, Massarweh N, Muñoz P, Tarabulsy GM, Tiwari A, Walker-Williams H, Werkele C. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2024.106688

PMID

38355365

Abstract

BACKGROUND: COVID-19 significantly worsened already challenging circumstances for children and their families and globally increased the likelihood of child maltreatment. This risk heightened the urgency of child protection professionals in preventing child maltreatment and defending children's rights. The vast and growing body of research on protecting children from child maltreatment during COVID-19 has emphasized practitioners' tremendous difficulty in this arena.

OBJECTIVE: The current international study sought to identify the experiences and responses of child protection professionals to child maltreatment during COVID-19. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Five real-time, virtual focus groups were conducted among professionals who work with children from countries around the globe.

METHOD: Reflexive thematic analysis was employed to analyze the focus group transcripts.

RESULTS: The participants identified their experiences and challenges in performing their role of protecting children. Additionally, they shared context-adapted and innovative responses to child maltreatment, while emphasizing self-care and their mental health.

CONCLUSIONS: The results highlighted that child protection was significantly more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, they underlined the importance of establishing practices and policies for child protection in crisis times as well as ensuring both children's and professionals' well-being and mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

Child protection professionals; Children's rights; COVID-19; Responses to child maltreatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print