Katz C, Attrash-Najjar A, Maguire-Jack K, Varela N, Priolo-Filho SR, Bérubé A, Chang OD, Collin-Vézina D, Fouche A, Jacobson M, Kaawa-Mafigiri D, Massarweh N, Muñoz P, Tarabulsy GM, Tiwari A, Walker-Williams H, Werkele C. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: COVID-19 significantly worsened already challenging circumstances for children and their families and globally increased the likelihood of child maltreatment. This risk heightened the urgency of child protection professionals in preventing child maltreatment and defending children's rights. The vast and growing body of research on protecting children from child maltreatment during COVID-19 has emphasized practitioners' tremendous difficulty in this arena.
Child protection professionals; Children's rights; COVID-19; Responses to child maltreatment