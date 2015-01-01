Abstract

CASE PRESENTATION: A 24-year-old female presented to the emergency department with diffuse abdominal pain after involvement as a restrained driver in a motor vehicle collision (MVC). Computed tomography of the abdomen revealed a traumatic abdominal wall hernia due to rectus wall rupture with complete bowel herniation.



DISCUSSION: A traumatic abdominal wall hernia is a rare complication of blunt abdominal trauma that is typically associated with injury from a motorcycle handlebar but is more commonly seen after a MVC. It is important to consider this diagnosis when evaluating patients with abdominal pain after blunt abdominal trauma from either of these mechanisms.

