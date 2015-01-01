|
Davis C, Shufflebarger EF, Hubbs A, Pacheco ZS. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2023; 7(4): 271-273.
CASE PRESENTATION: A 24-year-old female presented to the emergency department with diffuse abdominal pain after involvement as a restrained driver in a motor vehicle collision (MVC). Computed tomography of the abdomen revealed a traumatic abdominal wall hernia due to rectus wall rupture with complete bowel herniation.
