Journal Article

Citation

Davis C, Shufflebarger EF, Hubbs A, Pacheco ZS. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2023; 7(4): 271-273.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)

DOI

10.5811/cpcem.1251

PMID

38353201

Abstract

CASE PRESENTATION: A 24-year-old female presented to the emergency department with diffuse abdominal pain after involvement as a restrained driver in a motor vehicle collision (MVC). Computed tomography of the abdomen revealed a traumatic abdominal wall hernia due to rectus wall rupture with complete bowel herniation.

DISCUSSION: A traumatic abdominal wall hernia is a rare complication of blunt abdominal trauma that is typically associated with injury from a motorcycle handlebar but is more commonly seen after a MVC. It is important to consider this diagnosis when evaluating patients with abdominal pain after blunt abdominal trauma from either of these mechanisms.


Language: en
