|
Citation
|
Webb M, Cooper C, Hemming L, Dalton A, Unity E, Simmons MB, Bendall S, Robinson J. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38353004
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research into youth suicide prevention rarely involves young people with lived and living experiences as collaborators. Key barriers include a lack of guidelines or frameworks to inform collaboration, appropriate ethical approval processes, perceived risk, and recruitment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
guidelines; lived and living experience; research involvement; suicide; young people