Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research into youth suicide prevention rarely involves young people with lived and living experiences as collaborators. Key barriers include a lack of guidelines or frameworks to inform collaboration, appropriate ethical approval processes, perceived risk, and recruitment.



AIM: To develop guidelines for involving young people with lived and living experiences in suicide research as collaborators.



METHOD: A Delphi expert consensus study was conducted with two expert panels: a youth lived and living experiences panel and a traditionally qualified researcher panel. Items rated as essential or important using a five-point Likert scale by more than 80% of both panels were included in the guidelines.



RESULTS: Forty-nine experts completed two consensus rounds. The guidelines are organized as follows: (1) preparation, (2) supporting safety and well-being, (3) evaluating involvement, and (4) tips for young people. Limitations: Participants were from English-speaking, Western countries only.



CONCLUSION: These world-first guidelines address the unique challenges and opportunities for involving young people with lived and living experiences in suicide research.

Language: en