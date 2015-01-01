SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Webb M, Cooper C, Hemming L, Dalton A, Unity E, Simmons MB, Bendall S, Robinson J. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000938

38353004

BACKGROUND: Research into youth suicide prevention rarely involves young people with lived and living experiences as collaborators. Key barriers include a lack of guidelines or frameworks to inform collaboration, appropriate ethical approval processes, perceived risk, and recruitment.

AIM: To develop guidelines for involving young people with lived and living experiences in suicide research as collaborators.

METHOD: A Delphi expert consensus study was conducted with two expert panels: a youth lived and living experiences panel and a traditionally qualified researcher panel. Items rated as essential or important using a five-point Likert scale by more than 80% of both panels were included in the guidelines.

RESULTS: Forty-nine experts completed two consensus rounds. The guidelines are organized as follows: (1) preparation, (2) supporting safety and well-being, (3) evaluating involvement, and (4) tips for young people. Limitations: Participants were from English-speaking, Western countries only.

CONCLUSION: These world-first guidelines address the unique challenges and opportunities for involving young people with lived and living experiences in suicide research.


Language: en

guidelines; lived and living experience; research involvement; suicide; young people

