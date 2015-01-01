Abstract

National suicide prevention strategies have been identified as evidence-informed interventions that require multisectoral efforts by governments. This article reviews the rationale for national strategies, the need for a whole-of-government approach, and current progress on national strategies worldwide, including successes and challenges regarding implementation. We highlight the limitations of existing evidence and describe how future research may help to address knowledge gaps. We conclude that national strategies are an important tool for suicide prevention worldwide. However, a more robust evidence base evaluating the impact of strategies on suicide-related outcomes is needed.

Language: en