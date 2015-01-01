Abstract

BACKGROUND: Travel distance to hospital emergency departments (EDs) may be a more influential factor in the spatial variation in hospital-presenting self-harm than for suicide deaths. Aims: We investigated the associations of travel distance to the nearest ED with self-harm hospital presentations and suicides in a large city in Taiwan.



METHOD: Data for self-harm and suicide were extracted from Taiwan's National Suicide Surveillance System (2012-2016).



RESULTS: Adjusted analyses using Bayesian hierarchical models showed that a longer travel distance to the nearest hospital ED was associated with lower self-harm hospital presentation rates but not suicide rates. Limitations: This is an ecological study; the area-level associations could not be directly implied at the individual level.



CONCLUSION: Living in remote neighborhoods could be a barrier to seeking medical help after self-harm, and this has implications for suicide, surveillance, prevention and intervention strategies.

