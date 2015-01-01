|
Citation
Patwary MM, Bardhan M, Haque MA, Moniruzzaman S, Gustavsson J, Khan MMH, Koivisto J, Salwa M, Mashreky SR, Rahman AKMF, Tasnim A, Islam MR, Alam MA, Hasan M, Harun MAYA, Nyberg L, Atikul Islam M. Environ. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38354890
Abstract
Extreme weather events in South and Southeast Asia exert profound psychosocial impacts, amplifying the prevalence of mental illness. Despite their substantial consequences, there is a dearth of research and representation in the current literature. We conducted a systematic review of observational studies published between January 1, 2000, and January 20, 2024, to examine the impact of extreme weather events on the mental health of the South and Southeast Asian population. Quality assessment of the included studies was conducted using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS) quality appraisal checklist. The search retrieved 70 studies that met the inclusion criteria and were included in our review. Most were from India (n = 22), and most used a cross-sectional study design (n = 55). Poor mental health outcomes were associated with six types of extreme weather events: floods, storm surges, typhoon, cyclone, extreme heat, and riverbank erosion. Most studies (n = 41) reported short-term outcome measurements.
Language: en
Keywords
Climate change; Extreme weather events; Mental health; Natural disaster; PTSD; South and southeast asia