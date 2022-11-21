Abstract

PURPOSE: Statins are commonly prescribed medications with recognised side effects including muscle weakness. Despite this, little is known about their effect on the physical activity and falls risk in the older population. This paper aims to explore the relationship between statin use and the physical activity and falls risk in adults aged 65 and older.



METHODS: MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL and PsycINFO were searched on 21/11/2022 to obtain relevant articles. Data considered appropriate included that relating to muscle strength, grip strength, gait speed, balance and falls incidence. Reference and citation searches were performed to identify further relevant papers, and all eligible articles were subject to a Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) to assess potential bias. With the data being highly heterogeneous, no attempt to measure effect size was made and a narrative synthesis approach was used. The review proposal was registered with PROSPERO: CRD42022366159.



RESULTS: Twenty articles were included. Data were inconsistent throughout, with the overall trend suggesting no significant negative effects of statins on the parameters of physical activity, or on falls risk. This was especially true in matched and adjusted cohorts, where potential confounders had been accounted for.



CONCLUSION: This review did not identify a relationship between statin use and physical activity and falls risk in people aged 65 years and older. Ultimately, the risks and benefits of every medication should be considered in the context of each individual.

