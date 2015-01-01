Abstract

BACKGROUND: Refugees often suffer from trauma-related psychopathology, specifically posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Negative world assumptions are strongly correlated with the development, course, and severity of PTSD.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate whether there are distinct profiles of PTSD and negative world assumptions (NWA) and examine whether trauma load, torture, and gender differentially predict such symptom profiles.



METHOD: In a sample of 225 treatment-seeking refugees who had resettled in the Netherlands, latent profile analysis was used to identify subgroups of patients sharing the same profile of PTSD and NWA symptoms. Predictors of profile membership were analyzed via multinomial logistic regression.



RESULTS: A three-profile solution yielded the best model fit: a low PTSD/low NWA profile (23.6%), a high PTSD/high NWA profile (41.8%), and a high PTSD/low NWA profile (34.7%). Participants who reported a higher trauma load, were more likely to be part of the high PTSD/high NWA profile or the high PTSD/low NWA profile in comparison to low PTSD/low NWA profile. Participants who reported having experienced torture were more likely to be part of the high PTSD/high NWA profile in comparison to low PTSD/low NWA profile. Gender did not differentiate between the profiles.



CONCLUSIONS: This study reveals that among treatment-seeking refugees resettled in the Netherlands, there are distinct profiles of PTSD and NWA. These profiles indicate that PTSD and NWA are not uniformly experienced among refugees, emphasizing the diversity in their psychological responses to trauma. Among individuals experiencing severe PTSD symptoms, a subgroup was identified of individuals who additionally exhibited negative assumptions about themselves, others, and the world. Recognizing this heterogeneity is crucial in both research and clinical practice, particularly in the context of refugee mental health. Directions for future research are discussed.

