Abstract

Homicide-suicide as a criminal act is a distinct subcategory of homicide in which the assailant kills his wife and/or her children in a relationship that has been broken down. The present case is about the dyadic deaths of an 89-year-old male and an 82-year-old female who are in a relationship as intimate partners (as husband and wife). In the early autumn of 2020, an event report was received in the Police District of Plovdiv about a woman who was found dead in her home. Her husband's body was found next to hers in the same building, with the clinical features of a coma - the man was breathing but unresponsive. Unfortunately, he passed away immediately before the arrival of the emergency crew.

Language: en