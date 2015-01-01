|
Citation
Hadzhieva K, Timonov P, Dineva P, Tsranchev I, Fasova A. Folia Med. (Plovdiv) 2023; 65(3): 518-522.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Plovdiv University of Medicine)
DOI
PMID
38351832
Abstract
Homicide-suicide as a criminal act is a distinct subcategory of homicide in which the assailant kills his wife and/or her children in a relationship that has been broken down. The present case is about the dyadic deaths of an 89-year-old male and an 82-year-old female who are in a relationship as intimate partners (as husband and wife). In the early autumn of 2020, an event report was received in the Police District of Plovdiv about a woman who was found dead in her home. Her husband's body was found next to hers in the same building, with the clinical features of a coma - the man was breathing but unresponsive. Unfortunately, he passed away immediately before the arrival of the emergency crew.
Language: en
Keywords
*Elder Abuse; *Intimate Partner Violence; *Suicide; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Child; dyadic death elderly abuse homicide suicide; Female; Homicide; Humans; Male