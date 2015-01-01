|
Giaume L, Le Roy B, Daniel Y, Lauga Cami H, Jost D, Travers S, Trousselard M. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1336701.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38352026
BACKGROUND: First responders are among the first to respond to hazards casualties. They might operate in volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environments. While they have underlined the need to improve their knowledge and training to face these environments, there are few data regarding the stress induced by these trainings. Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) hazards casualties' trainings seem to be a good model of "in vivo" stress. First responders must operate in a hostile and encountered environment with a CBRN protective equipment that places demand on their psychological, cognitive, and physiological capacities. Current research recognizes that the activity of the parasympathetic system (PSS) can be used as an objective marker of stress adaptation, measured as heart rate variability (HRV).
CBRN; disaster medicine; first responders; heart rate variability; parasympathetic system; simulation training; stress