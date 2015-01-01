Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Regular physical activity is associated with a wide range of health benefits in youth. While previous studies have identified disparities in physical activity among youth by gender identity and sexual attraction, these have seldom been explored in Canadian youth.



METHODS: Data from the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth were used to assess prevalence of and time spent in organized sports participation, total physical activity and active transportation by gender identity (non-cisgender vs. cisgender) among youth aged 12 to 17, and by sexual attraction (nonheterosexual attraction vs. heterosexual attraction) among youth aged 15 to 17.



RESULTS: There was no difference in average minutes of total physical activity per week between non-cisgender and cisgender Canadian youth. Non-cisgender youth (which represent 0.5% of the population) averaged significantly fewer minutes of organized sports per week than their cisgender counterparts. There was some evidence of increased active transportation to school among non-cisgender youth, but insufficient power to detect significant differences. Canadian youth reporting any nonheterosexual attraction (which represent 21.2% of the population, including mostly heterosexual youth) were less likely to be regularly physically active and participate in organized sports than youth reporting exclusive heterosexual attraction. Differences were larger among males than females. Males reporting nonheterosexual attraction were more likely to use active transportation to get to school than their heterosexual counterparts.



CONCLUSION: Non-cisgender youth and youth reporting nonheterosexual attraction tended to participate less in organized sports than their counterparts, but may have engaged in more active transportation. Mitigating the barriers associated with sport participation could increase physical activity among these groups.

