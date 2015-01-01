Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcycle accidents pose a significant threat to traffic safety in Thailand, particularly in rural areas where the severity of these accidents often results in prolonged medical treatment and a reduction in the quality of life of the affected individual.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate the prevalence and the factors associated with motorcycle accidents among motorcycle riders in rural areas in Chiang Mai, Thailand.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was conducted from December 2022 to March 2023 via an anonymous survey in Chiang Mai, Thailand. A total of 308 participants engaged with the survey. The data about background information, motorcycle details, personal protective equipment, risky behaviors, attitude toward riding, and history of motorcycle accidents in the prior six months were collected and analyzed by binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: Of 308 participants, the mean age was 56 years old (SD = 14.2), females were 56.8 % (N = 175), 51 % had co-morbidity, and 40.6 % were active alcohol drinkers. The prevalence of individuals who experienced a motorcycle accident within the previous six months was 57.1 %. Notably, the most unsafe riding behavior was not wearing a helmet while riding, which had a prevalence of more than 80 % in both the accident and non-accident groups. The study found significant associated factors for motorcycle accidents in rural communities, including the history of alcohol consumption (aOR 1.71, 95 % CI: 1.05,2.79), changing lanes without using turn signals (aOR 1.93, 95 % CI: 1.07,3.48) and those who strongly disagree with the notion that listening to music while riding is dangerous (aOR 2.80, 95 % CI: 1.06, 7.43).



CONCLUSION: Over half of motorcycle riders have been in accidents. These findings emphasize the need to enforce drunk-driving and traffic laws. Comprehensive motorcycle rider education and safety training are needed to encourage responsible riding.

