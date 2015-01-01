|
Kennedy SR, Buck-Atkinson J, Moceri-Brooks J, Johnson ML, Anestis MD, Carrington M, Baker JC, Fisher ME, Nease DEJ, Bryan ABO, Bryan CJ, Betz ME. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e7.
38355727
BACKGROUND: Suicide, especially by firearm, remains a leading cause of death in military populations in the USA. Reducing access to firearms, especially during high risk times, may help prevent suicide and other forms of violence. The purpose of this study was to adapt a promising existing lethal means safety intervention (Project Safe Guard, PSG) for cross-cutting violence prevention and peer support in active-duty service communities using community engagement methods.
Community engagement; Firearm; Lethal means; Military; Suicide