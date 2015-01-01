Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fractures of the ribs and sternum are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Characterization of the injury burden across England is necessary to inform and evaluate developments in trauma care and infrastructure, however is yet to be comprehensively undertaken. Therefore, the aim of this study was to describe trends in the incidence of sternal and rib fractures across England between 1990 and 2019.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Age-standardised incidence rates (ASIRs) for rib and sternal fractures in males and females were extracted from the 2019 Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study by all causes, falls and road traffic collisions for 9 sub-regions of England. Temporal trends within the study period were analysed using Joinpoint regression analysis.



RESULTS: The overall ASIRs in England in 2019 were 30.34/100,000 and 46.02/100,000 for females and males, respectively. Between 1990 and 2019, the estimated overall percentage change across England was +0.20 % among females and -7.05 % among males. A statistically significant increase in ASIR was observed in all 9 sub-regions of England among females from 2014-2019 (p<0.001). Among males, a statistically significant increase in ASIR was observed in 7 of the 9 regions from 2014-2019 (p<0.001) and in the remaining 2 regions from 2015-2019 (p<0.001).



DISCUSSION: Increasing ASIRs of rib and sternal fractures were observed among females and decreasing ASIRs among males, with overall ASIRs higher among males. Developments in trauma infrastructure and associated variations in diagnostic and management strategies over the observation period likely contribute to changes in the national injury burden. The findings are suggestive of the importance of ongoing financial investment in trauma infrastructure and of clear clinical guidelines to manage an increasing national injury burden.

