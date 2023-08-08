Abstract

The primary objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to ascertain the prevalence of anxiety and identify associated risk factors among individuals who have suffered burn injuries. We conducted a thorough and systematic search across various international electronic databases, including Scopus, PubMed and Web of Science, as well as Persian electronic databases like Iranmedex and the scientific information database (SID). Our search encompassed the period from the earliest available records up to 8 August 2023. We employed keywords derived from Medical Subject Headings (MeSH) such as "Prevalence", "Anxiety" and "Burns". In total, 2586 burn patients participated in 13 cross-sectional studies. The mean age of the participants was 32.88 (SD = 2.51). In a compilation of 13 studies, the documented overall occurrence rate of anxiety among burn patients stood at 16.1% (95% CI: 10.0% to 24.7%; I(2) = 93.138%; p < 0.001). The outcomes of a meta-regression analysis, which examined the association between anxiety in burn patients and the year of publication, did not uncover any significant correlation (p = 0.442). Furthermore, there was a notable association between anxiety in burn patients and factors such as gender, TBSA affected, educational level and the types of burn injuries. Therefore, healthcare providers need to recognize the substantial prevalence of anxiety in burn patients as a fundamental consideration. This recognition should prompt a proactive approach toward early detection and timely intervention. Developing personalized intervention strategies tailored to each patient's unique risk factors and needs is paramount. These strategies may encompass a range of therapeutic options such as counselling, psychotherapy or consultations with mental health specialists.

Language: en