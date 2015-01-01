|
Citation
Sharif M, Amin MR, Barshan AD, Hasan MJ, Faiz MA. J. Med. Case Reports 2024; 18(1): e56.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38355606
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Snakebite envenomation poses a significant health risk, particularly in low-resource settings where access to proper treatment is limited. CASE PRESENTATION: This study reports two cases of Russell's viper bites in rural Bangladesh, involving 48 and 35-year-old Bangladesh males, respectively, and highlights the difficulties in providing adequate medical care and in treating any complications that may arise. Both cases involved delayed access to healthcare, initial visit to traditional healers, and the development of severe complications such as coagulopathy, renal failure. After the intervention both cases survived which is scarce in low resource settings.
Language: en
Keywords
Anti-snake venom; Health system delay; Low resource country; Russell’s viper; Snake bite