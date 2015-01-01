Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to evaluate the relationship between pesticide exposure and depression.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was performed in a study population of 252 Greek male farmers using the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) scale. Cumulative pesticide exposure was categorized in three mutually exclusive groups related to lifetime pesticide use: low (<275 days, the reference group), intermediate (276-1200 days) and high (>1200 days). Acute pesticide exposure was categorized in pesticide poisoning events and High Pesticide Exposure Events (HPEEs). Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed and Odds Ratios, 95% Confidence Intervals and p-values were presented.



FINDINGS: After adjusting for confounding factors, a positive significant association was found between both high-exposure group and HPEEs and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Apart from acute, high cumulative pesticide exposure may as well contribute to the development of depression.

Language: en