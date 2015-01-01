SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Frengidou E, Galanis P, Chatzimichael K, Kioulos E, Malesios C. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003068

PMID

38355751

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to evaluate the relationship between pesticide exposure and depression.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was performed in a study population of 252 Greek male farmers using the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D) scale. Cumulative pesticide exposure was categorized in three mutually exclusive groups related to lifetime pesticide use: low (<275 days, the reference group), intermediate (276-1200 days) and high (>1200 days). Acute pesticide exposure was categorized in pesticide poisoning events and High Pesticide Exposure Events (HPEEs). Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed and Odds Ratios, 95% Confidence Intervals and p-values were presented.

FINDINGS: After adjusting for confounding factors, a positive significant association was found between both high-exposure group and HPEEs and depressive symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: Apart from acute, high cumulative pesticide exposure may as well contribute to the development of depression.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print