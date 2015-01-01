Abstract

In the original version of this article [1], inhalation was mentioned as the most common route of occupational exposure (62%), followed by ocular (40%) and dermal contact (33%). Due to a calculation error, the percentage for inhalation was incorrect. The correct percentage is 34%, i.e. in 34% of patients, occupational exposure occurred via inhalation.



Because of this error, the text of the abstract, results (exposure characteristics) and discussion, should be amended as follows:



Abstract: Patients were often exposed via multiple routes (ocular contact 40%, inhalation 34% and dermal contact 33%).



Results: Patients were often exposed via multiple routes, most commonly involving ocular contact (40.0%), followed by inhalation (33.9%), dermal contact (32.6%) and oral exposures (9.4%).



Discussion: Patients were often exposed via multiple routes (ocular contact 40%, inhalation 34% and dermal contact 33%). A comparable exposure pattern was found in a previous Poison Control Center (PCC) study [7].



The original article has been corrected.

